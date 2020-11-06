Last updated on .From the section Weymouth

Weymouth were due to host Wrexham on Saturday 14 November in the National League

National League club Weymouth have been placed into isolation due to a "high number" of positive coronavirus tests.

The Terras have been put into a high alert category until 16 November, meaning their fixture against Wrexham on 14 November has been postponed.

Their last two opponents, Stockport County and Chesterfield, have also been advised to raise their alert levels.

Weymouth have won two of their past three matches in their first season back in the National League.

"The League's policy is always driven by medical advice and will continue to be our highest priority in every circumstance involving a Covid-19 event," a National League statement said.