Larne are joint-top of the Irish Premiership table after a strong start to the season

Tiernan Lynch says his Larne side will have to be in top form to beat Glentoran in the Irish Premiership on Saturday evening.

Lynch has been named October's Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Larne are unbeaten in their three Irish Premiership matches while Glentoran have picked up one solitary point.

"If we are going to get anything from Saturday's game then we are going to have to be at our best," said Lynch.

Larne have a 100% record in the Irish Premiership and join Linfield at the top of the table after victories over Dungannon Swifts, Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United.

The Inver Park side have also reached the County Antrim Shield final after a last-four win over the Blues.

In contrast, Glentoran have picked up just one point in the league, however Mick McDermott's men beat Cliftonville on Tuesday to reach the County Antrim decider, where they will face Lynch's in-form outfit.

The league encounter at the Oval will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 17:30 GMT.

Manager of the Month Tiernan Lynch is aiming to guide Larne to the Irish Premiership title

"You are one good win away from turning your season around," said Lynch about Glentoran's season.

"Glentoran are a good side and they have a lot of really good players. It was always going to take a bit of time for them to click.

"Our job is to go there and carry out or game plan and see where that takes us."