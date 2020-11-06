Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City beat Peamount United 6-5 on penalties in the first qualifying round

Glasgow City will travel to Iceland to face Valur in the second qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.

The one-leg tie will take place on either 17 or 18 November.

The winner will progress to the main draw of the competition, which starts at the last-32 stage.

Head coach Scott Booth said the draw is as "as tough as it could get" for City who, as the top seeds in qualifying, could have faced CSKA Moscow.

Valur beat Finnish side HJK Helsinki 3-0 in the last round, while City defeated Irish champions Peamount United on penalties.

City and Valur met in the Champions League in 2011 with the Glasgow side winning 4-1 over two legs.