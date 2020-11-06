Conor Washington scored a penalty for Northern Ireland in their shoot-out victory over Bosnia

Euro 2020 play-off final: Northern Ireland v Slovakia Venue: Windsor Park Date: Thursday 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, live text and match report on BBC Sport website; match highlights on BBC1 NI

Stephen Craigan believes finding the right balance between defence and attack will be crucial to Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off hopes.

NI take on Slovakia at Windsor Park on Thursday night, with the winner going through to next summer's finals.

Craigan has called on the side to be more attack-minded than they have been since boss Ian Baraclough took over.

"It is obvious that we have struggled to score goals in recent years," the former NI and Motherwell defender said.

"It will be interesting see how Ian gets the balance right between being structurally organised defensively, but also carrying that threat going forward.

"It will depend on the formation, We played 3-5-2 away in Norway and, as much as it was successful in not conceding a lot of goals, we need to carry more of a threat.

"I think in a one-off play-off match at home we need to carry more of as threat than we have done in the last four or five matches."

As well as the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win over Bosnia on penalties, Northern Ireland have drawn one and lost three of their four Nations League matches under Baraclough.

The former Sligo Rovers boss has implemented a few different formations across those five matches, and Craigan is particularly interested in seeing who is selected in the central striker and wide positions.

Craigan won 54 caps for Northern Ireland

"It will depend on if Ian goes for a front two or if he goes with a single striker. For the games that Ian has been involved in, Conor Washington and Josh Magennis have played the most minutes as centre forward," he continued,

"Conor got a couple of goals the other night for Charlton Athletic and Josh has got a few goals for Hull City, so they will both be in a good frame of mind.

"Ian will have to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Slovakia to see if they are slow at the back or strong at the back, or if they like crosses coming into the box. That might make up his mind, but I would imagine it will be between Josh and Conor.

"The wide areas are also important in terms of who will be the suppliers. Niall McGinn played well in Bosnia but hasn't played much for Aberdeen. I watched Matthew Kennedy for Aberdeen against Celtic and he was quite good.

"There is no Jordan Jones. I imagine Corry Evans or George Saville will play on one side so it is getting that balance. Does Gavin Whyte come in for selection? There are lots of options for Northern Ireland, but ultimately we need to carry a threat in the final third."

Asked whether he believes Northern Ireland can qualify for what would be their second successive European Championship finals, Craigan gave an assured response.

"My heart always says 'yes we can do it' and I think this time my head is going to go with that. My heart and my head are in the same mindset and I have no doubt NI can get to the Euros."