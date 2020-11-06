Last updated on .From the section Derby

Mel Morris took control of Derby County from American owners in September 2015

Derby County owner Mel Morris has agreed a deal in principle to sell the Championship club to Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, effectively owns Derventio.

The Rams say Derventio has passed the English Football League's owners' and directors' test.

A club statement external-link added the deal is expected to close "very soon".

Derby-born businessman Morris has been in charge of County since September 2015, having initially acquired a 22% stake in the club in May 2014.

The Rams, who last played in the Premier League in 2007-08, have only won one of their first 10 league games of the season and are 23rd in the table.

Derventio's ultimate controlling entity is Bin Zayed International LLC, which is owned by Sheikh Khaled.

The 62-year-old was interested in taking over at Newcastle United last year and offered £2bn for Liverpool in 2018.

It is unclear whether the deal includes the sale of Pride Park, which Morris bought for £80m during the 2017-18 campaign to meet EFL spending rules.

Analysis

Ed Dawes, BBC Radio Derby's Rams commentator

Derby chairman Mel Morris told me last weekend the deal had to be right. It was about selling the club to the right people, who would take it to the next level.

He has invested millions of pounds in Derby County in the academy, Moor Farm training ground and on the field.

He may have a reputation as a 'hire them, fire them' owner, but it is clear to Rams supporters he is a fan and wants the best for the club whether he is in charge or not.

What this means for struggling manager Phillip Cocu is unclear at this stage.

Cocu will be absent from the dugout against Barnsley on Saturday because he is self-isolating, and perhaps we have seen him there for the last time.