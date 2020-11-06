Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss believes he is right man at Old Trafford
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes he is the right man to change the fortunes at Old Trafford.
Solskjaer has been under huge pressure after successive defeats, including Wednesday's Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.
United go to Everton on Saturday (12:30 GMT) and some media reports claim a heavy defeat will see him lose his job.
"If I don't trust my beliefs and values, who else will?" he said.
"I don't look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards."
Soslkjaer said he has always had an "open and honest dialogue" with the club and says those in charge at Old Trafford have "shown strong leadership".
Prior to defeat in Turkey, United lost at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them 15th in the table.
Anything short of victory over Everton on Saturday will mean his side record their worst start to a Premier League season at the seven-game mark.
Despite the poor position, Solskjaer says he is confident his players will react at Goodison Park.
"There are demands on a Man United player, coach and manager," he added. "There is an expectation. We have to be tough mentally.
"We are the best and biggest club in the world. [After Wednesday] we didn't expect anything but criticism. It is how you deal with it.
"The boys are ready for a reaction. We are all hurt. It is never easy when you lose two games on the bounce but that is football."
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.
At his Friday news conference, Solskjaer told reporters he is as confident of achieving success at the club as he was when appointed in 2018.
He said only a matter of weeks ago the club were spoken of as "the best thing since sliced bread" when they earned Champions League wins over Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig.
"There is always pressure and expectation on us," added the former United striker. "I became a man at Manchester United. I have learned how to deal with good and bad times. Every game of football becomes history quickly. We have to go to Goodison Park with a positive frame of mind."
'There's always pressure'
Former England boss and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:
"There's always speculation. There are always people in the background, out of work looking for a job and keeping an eye on results. It's a constant pressure, especially nowadays. Before you could lose four or five games and get away with it. You can't lose one now. Especially at Manchester United."
West Ham manager and former Manchester United boss David Moyes:
"All managers are under pressure. At Manchester United there is more pressure than any club in the world. It comes with the job. We know what happens if you don't win enough games."
