Musiala (centre) scored his first goal for Bayern Munich this season

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala and Derby County defender Lee Buchanan have been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time.

The pair are part of Aidy Boothroyd's squad for games against Andorra on 13 November and Albania four days later.

England go into the qualifying matches having already secured a place at next year's European Under-21 Championships.

"The fact that we qualified with two games to go is a real credit to the players and the staff," said Boothroyd.

"It means we can give one or two people a rest and we can introduce one or two people who have been doing well, like Jamal Musiala.

"We think it's the right time for Jamal to get into the U21s so we can get a close look at him. He's been playing really well, getting Champions League exposure and he's one of those players who has forced himself into our plans.

"And Lee is a product of Derby County's very successful youth system, he's been scouted early, been in our system and played in our development teams."

Stuttgart-born Musiala, 17, is a product of Chelsea's youth system and has been capped for Germany at youth level.

He joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and has made 19 appearances. Earlier this season he scored his first Bundesliga goal to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer.

Buchanan, 19, has made nine first-team appearances for Derby this season.

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Brandon Austin (Tottenham), Josef Bursik (Stoke, on loan at Doncaster), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Lee Buchanan (Derby), Marc Guehi (Chelsea, on loan at Swansea), James Justin (Leicester), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Jonathan Panzo (Dijon), Rhys Williams (Liverpool), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Dasilva (Brentford), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at West Bromwich Albion), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham, on loan at Norwich)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham, on loan at Hoffenheim)