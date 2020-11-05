Last updated on .From the section West Ham

David Moyes and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp have both now said they feel a move to five substitutions would benefit player welfare

West Ham manager David Moyes says he would back a return to five substitutes in the Premier League after previously recommending his club vote against it.

The Premier League is the only major competition to return to three substitutes this season rather than retain a rule brought in to assist clubs trying to cope with the increased demands of the post-lockdown schedule.

"I recommended that we would vote for three substitutes but I have looked at it again due to the player welfare issue," said Moyes.

"I really didn't expect so many injuries. No parties have been willing to give anything up in terms of competitions or matches.

"So, while I still think it benefits bigger squads and clubs with bigger budgets, I would consider the change back."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola have both spoken out against the decision to revert to only three substitutions with a growing number of players suffering muscular injuries in a congested schedule that this season includes three international triple-headers.

West Ham are also suffering, even though they are not involved in European competition, as top scorer Michail Antonio is set to miss Saturday's London derby with Fulham with a hamstring injury.

The Hammers are 14th in the Premier League with eight points from their first seven games.