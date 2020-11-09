The FA Cup - First Round
Oxford CityOxford City1NorthamptonNorthampton Town1

Oxford City v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Oxford City

  • 1Dudzinski
  • 2Drewe
  • 19Fernandez
  • 6Oastler
  • 3Hall
  • 7Roberts
  • 4Ashby
  • 8Fleet
  • 10McEachran
  • 15Coyle
  • 14Bradbury

Substitutes

  • 5Martinez
  • 9Benyon
  • 11Owusu
  • 12Bancroft
  • 13Grantham
  • 17Naylor
  • 18George

Northampton

  • 13Mitchell
  • 15Racic
  • 6Horsfall
  • 3MartinBooked at 52mins
  • 45MarshallSubstituted forRoseat 64'minutes
  • 11Korboa
  • 7Hoskins
  • 27Missilou
  • 19Roberts
  • 30ChukwuemekaSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
  • 22Ashley-Seal

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 8Watson
  • 9Smith
  • 10Adams
  • 21Holmes
  • 29Rose
  • 35Berry
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford CityAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Lewis Coyle.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. Harry Smith replaces Caleb Chukwuemeka.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. Danny Rose replaces Mark Marshall.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Coyle (Oxford City).

  5. Post update

    Christopher Missilou (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Roberts (Oxford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ashby.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Reece Fleet (Oxford City).

  8. Post update

    Morgan Roberts (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Bradbury (Oxford City).

  10. Post update

    Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luis Fernandez (Oxford City).

  13. Post update

    Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Drewe (Oxford City) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Lewis Coyle.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Oxford City. Conceded by Luka Racic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zac McEachran (Oxford City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Penalty saved! James Roberts (Oxford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Booking

    Joe Martin (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Joe Martin (Northampton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty Oxford City. James Roberts draws a foul in the penalty area.

