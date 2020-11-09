Oxford City v Northampton Town

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Lewis Coyle.
Line-ups
Oxford City
- 1Dudzinski
- 2Drewe
- 19Fernandez
- 6Oastler
- 3Hall
- 7Roberts
- 4Ashby
- 8Fleet
- 10McEachran
- 15Coyle
- 14Bradbury
Substitutes
- 5Martinez
- 9Benyon
- 11Owusu
- 12Bancroft
- 13Grantham
- 17Naylor
- 18George
Northampton
- 13Mitchell
- 15Racic
- 6Horsfall
- 3MartinBooked at 52mins
- 45MarshallSubstituted forRoseat 64'minutes
- 11Korboa
- 7Hoskins
- 27Missilou
- 19Roberts
- 30ChukwuemekaSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
- 22Ashley-Seal
Substitutes
- 2Harriman
- 8Watson
- 9Smith
- 10Adams
- 21Holmes
- 29Rose
- 35Berry
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Harry Smith replaces Caleb Chukwuemeka.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Danny Rose replaces Mark Marshall.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Coyle (Oxford City).
Post update
Christopher Missilou (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Roberts (Oxford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ashby.
Post update
Foul by Reece Fleet (Oxford City).
Post update
Morgan Roberts (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Bradbury (Oxford City).
Post update
Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Luis Fernandez (Oxford City).
Post update
Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Drewe (Oxford City) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Lewis Coyle.
Post update
Corner, Oxford City. Conceded by Luka Racic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zac McEachran (Oxford City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Penalty saved! James Roberts (Oxford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Joe Martin (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Joe Martin (Northampton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Oxford City. James Roberts draws a foul in the penalty area.