The FA Cup - First Round
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United12:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 12Brown
  • 26Cordner
  • 4Bedeau
  • 16Butroid
  • 8Gilliead
  • 34Taylor
  • 20Spence
  • 14Green
  • 45McAtee
  • 27Dunnwald-Turan

Substitutes

  • 10van Veen
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 17Dales
  • 18Hallam
  • 22Beestin
  • 24Olomola
  • 41Collins

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 24Hancox
  • 28Pearce
  • 2Williams
  • 12Coxe
  • 8Gleeson
  • 4Storer
  • 3Cranston
  • 7Sbarra
  • 15Maycock
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 10Osborne
  • 11Ward
  • 13Clayton-Phillips
  • 16McNally
  • 17Piggott
  • 19Shergill
  • 23Carter
Referee:
James Bell

Match report to follow.

