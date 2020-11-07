The FA Cup - First Round
WalsallWalsall15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Bristol Rovers

From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 2Norman
  • 6Scarr
  • 4Sadler
  • 3Jules
  • 22Holden
  • 8Kinsella
  • 7Sinclair
  • 15McDonald
  • 9Lavery
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 12Bates
  • 13Rose
  • 14Cockerill-Mollett
  • 23Osadebe
  • 24White
  • 27George
  • 28Scrimshaw

Bristol Rovers

  • 32Jaakkola
  • 15Kilgour
  • 5Ehmer
  • 26Baldwin
  • 6Upson
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 14McCormick
  • 47Koiki
  • 41Oztumer
  • 11Nicholson
  • 9Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 3Leahy
  • 4Grant
  • 7Liddle
  • 10Mitchell-Lawson
  • 17Daly
  • 22Hare
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

