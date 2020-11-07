Rochdale v Chesterfield

RochdaleRochdale15:00StockportStockport County
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Bazunu
- 13Keohane
- 6O'Connell
- 4McNulty
- 3Bola
- 8Morley
- 20Ryan
- 21Lund
- 10Newby
- 11Beesley
- 14Rathbone
Substitutes
- 7Dooley
- 12Lynch
- 15Roberts
- 16Done
- 17Tavares
- 23Hopper
- 24Brierley
Stockport
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Hogan
- 16Keane
- 5Palmer
- 15Stott
- 7Thomas
- 18Croasdale
- 8Rooney
- 14Kitching
- 19Reid
- 10Jennings
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 3Jennings
- 6Maynard
- 11Williams
- 17Southam-Hales
- 21Barnes
- 26Britton
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.