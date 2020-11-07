The FA Cup - First Round
IpswichIpswich Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Ipswich

  • 28Cornell
  • 30Kenlock
  • 22Nsiala
  • 2McGuinness
  • 12Donacien
  • 11Nolan
  • 42McGavin
  • 44Huws
  • 32Hawkins
  • 20Sears
  • 17Bennetts

Substitutes

  • 1Holy
  • 5Wilson
  • 7Edwards
  • 9Jackson
  • 10Norwood
  • 14Lankester
  • 18Judge

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 20Raggett
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 23Pring
  • 19Harness
  • 14Cannon
  • 4Naylor
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Marquis
  • 7Williams

Substitutes

  • 5Downing
  • 8Close
  • 10Harrison
  • 17Morris
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 35Bass
  • 37Mnoga
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

