The FA Cup - First Round
HullHull City15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: KCOM Stadium, England

Hull City v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1Long
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 15Jones
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 7Wilks
  • 27Magennis
  • 11Scott

Substitutes

  • 4de Wijs
  • 8Batty
  • 9Eaves
  • 13Ingram
  • 18Slater
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 22Mayer

Fleetwood

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 2Edwards
  • 4Connolly
  • 32Holgate
  • 3Andrew
  • 15Coutts
  • 10Camps
  • 6Whelan
  • 20Saunders
  • 9Evans
  • 17Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Burns
  • 8Duffy
  • 11Morris
  • 19McKay
  • 21Cairns
  • 22Boyes
  • 23Finley
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match report to follow.

