Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 20Wright
- 3Johnson
- 22Ogogo
- 6Clark
- 5Croll
- 25Wilson
- 11Weston
- 8Brundle
- 10Balanta
- 7Deering
Substitutes
- 13Strizovic
- 14Saunders
- 15Eleftheriou
- 17McQueen
- 19Clements
- 23Thompson-Brissett
- 24Adams
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 3Preston
- 25Pollock
- 2Hendrie
- 4Rose
- 15Clifton
- 8Windsor
- 6Waterfall
- 36Morton
- 37Bennett
- 7Green
Substitutes
- 5Öhman
- 10Williams
- 11Scannell
- 12Gibson
- 13Battersby
- 26Taylor
- 29Starbuck
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report to follow.