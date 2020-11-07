The FA Cup - First Round
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 20Wright
  • 3Johnson
  • 22Ogogo
  • 6Clark
  • 5Croll
  • 25Wilson
  • 11Weston
  • 8Brundle
  • 10Balanta
  • 7Deering

Substitutes

  • 13Strizovic
  • 14Saunders
  • 15Eleftheriou
  • 17McQueen
  • 19Clements
  • 23Thompson-Brissett
  • 24Adams

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 3Preston
  • 25Pollock
  • 2Hendrie
  • 4Rose
  • 15Clifton
  • 8Windsor
  • 6Waterfall
  • 36Morton
  • 37Bennett
  • 7Green

Substitutes

  • 5Öhman
  • 10Williams
  • 11Scannell
  • 12Gibson
  • 13Battersby
  • 26Taylor
  • 29Starbuck
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Arsenal win 2020 FA Cup

Also in Sport