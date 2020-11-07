The FA Cup - First Round
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 30Maynard-Brewer
  • 16Matthews
  • 3Purrington
  • 10Aneke
  • 7Williams
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 48Barker
  • 19Morgan
  • 21Maddison
  • 23Levitt
  • 24Inniss

Substitutes

  • 13Amos
  • 14Washington
  • 15Pratley
  • 22Maatsen
  • 35Vennings
  • 40Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 50Henry

Plymouth

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 24Opoku
  • 2Watts
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 18Fornah
  • 10Mayor
  • 17Moore
  • 9Hardie
  • 31Jephcott

Substitutes

  • 6Canavan
  • 7Nouble
  • 11Telford
  • 14Reeves
  • 15Grant
  • 26Ruddy
  • 32Cooper
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

