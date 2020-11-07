The FA Cup - First Round
ExeterExeter City13:00FyldeAFC Fylde
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v AFC Fylde

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 24Andrésson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 34Hartridge
  • 6McArdle
  • 2Caprice
  • 29Kite
  • 7Law
  • 17Jay
  • 3Sparkes
  • 9Seymour
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 8Taylor
  • 11Williams
  • 14Randall
  • 22Lee
  • 25Ajose
  • 30Key
  • 41Dean

Fylde

  • 1Neal
  • 2Burke
  • 12Sanders
  • 6Whitmore
  • 3Conlan
  • 14Shaw
  • 16Lussey
  • 8Philliskirk
  • 7Tollitt
  • 10Haughton
  • 9Hulme

Substitutes

  • 11Mondal
  • 17Perkins
  • 18Willoughby
  • 19Ogle
  • 20Stanley
  • 24Byrne
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report to follow.

Saturday 7th November 2020

