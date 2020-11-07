Exeter City v AFC Fylde

ExeterExeter City13:00FyldeAFC Fylde
Line-ups
Exeter
- 24Andrésson
- 26Sweeney
- 34Hartridge
- 6McArdle
- 2Caprice
- 29Kite
- 7Law
- 17Jay
- 3Sparkes
- 9Seymour
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 8Taylor
- 11Williams
- 14Randall
- 22Lee
- 25Ajose
- 30Key
- 41Dean
Fylde
- 1Neal
- 2Burke
- 12Sanders
- 6Whitmore
- 3Conlan
- 14Shaw
- 16Lussey
- 8Philliskirk
- 7Tollitt
- 10Haughton
- 9Hulme
Substitutes
- 11Mondal
- 17Perkins
- 18Willoughby
- 19Ogle
- 20Stanley
- 24Byrne
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match report to follow.