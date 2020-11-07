Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

Goal! Tonbridge Angels 0, Bradford City 2. Billy Clarke (Bradford City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Tonbridge Angels
- 1Henly
- 2Parter
- 5Miles
- 6Lee
- 3Campbell
- 11Turner
- 4Theobalds
- 8Parkinson
- 7Greenhalgh
- 10Akrofi
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 12Splatt
- 14Beere
- 15Da Costa
- 16Lewis
- 17Bray
- 18Folkes
- 19Shaw
Bradford
- 1O'Donnell
- 6O'Connor
- 4O'Connor
- 21Staunton
- 2Hosannah
- 8Cooke
- 18Watt
- 23Wood
- 7Pritchard
- 16Clarke
- 10Donaldson
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 5Richards-Everton
- 13Hornby
- 14Samuels
- 15French
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 32Mottley-Henry
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Billy Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Parkinson (Tonbridge Angels).
Attempt missed. Harry Pritchard (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt.
Attempt missed. Kristian Campbell (Tonbridge Angels) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Tonbridge Angels 0, Bradford City 1. Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Wood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jack Parter.
Attempt blocked. Elliot Watt (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ben Greenhalgh.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
