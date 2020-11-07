The FA Cup - First Round
Tonbridge AngelsTonbridge Angels0BradfordBradford City2

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

Line-ups

Tonbridge Angels

  • 1Henly
  • 2Parter
  • 5Miles
  • 6Lee
  • 3Campbell
  • 11Turner
  • 4Theobalds
  • 8Parkinson
  • 7Greenhalgh
  • 10Akrofi
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 12Splatt
  • 14Beere
  • 15Da Costa
  • 16Lewis
  • 17Bray
  • 18Folkes
  • 19Shaw

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 21Staunton
  • 2Hosannah
  • 8Cooke
  • 18Watt
  • 23Wood
  • 7Pritchard
  • 16Clarke
  • 10Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 13Hornby
  • 14Samuels
  • 15French
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 32Mottley-Henry
Referee:
James Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamTonbridge AngelsAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Tonbridge Angels 0, Bradford City 2. Billy Clarke (Bradford City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Billy Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tom Parkinson (Tonbridge Angels).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Pritchard (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristian Campbell (Tonbridge Angels) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Tonbridge Angels 0, Bradford City 1. Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Wood with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jack Parter.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elliot Watt (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ben Greenhalgh.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

