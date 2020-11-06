Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Ninth-tier Skelmersdale United were unable to cause a shock in the first round of the FA Cup as they were beaten by League Two side Harrogate Town.

North West Counties Premier League Skelmersdale fell behind in the first minute when Calvin Miller scored after Mark Beck had hit the post.

Beck added a second goal just before half-time with a glancing header.

Jake Lawlor's deflected effort made it 3-0, Aaron Martin headed in a fourth before Danny Mitchley's consolation.

Skelmersdale were the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup and had won six matches to reach the first round proper for the first time since 1971.

But they never looked like making club history by advancing into the second round.

Goals at either end of the first half ended it as a contest and Lawlor gained a third when the home defence could not deal with George Thomson's low free-kick.

As Skelmersdale tired, Martin was left unmarked to head in from Josh Falkingham's cross as Harrogate moved into the second round for only the second time ever, after doing likewise in 2012-13.

Kevin Lokko then hit the post for Harrogate, before Skelmersdale's Mitchley scored with a well-taken left-footed volley to give the ninth tier side a late consolation goal in the 89th minute.

Live Text Line-ups Harrogate 13 Cracknell

6 Burrell

12 Lawlor

26 Lokko

3 Jones Booked at 17mins

23 Walker Substituted for Thomson at 63' minutes

15 Kirby

4 Falkingham

19 Miller Substituted for Kiernan at 63' minutes

18 Muldoon Substituted for Martin at 69' minutes

9 Beck Substitutes 1 Belshaw

7 Thomson

10 Martin

14 Kiernan

16 Stead

17 Kerry

20 Hall Skelmersdale United 1 Barnes

10 Griffiths

4 Murphy

2 Herbert

3 Preston

7 Grimshaw Substituted for Ellis at 75' minutes

5 Grogan Booked at 90mins

6 Peet Substituted for Croughan at 69' minutes

8 Ellams Booked at 29mins

11 Adegbenro Substituted for Brodie at 75' minutes

9 Mitchley Substitutes 12 Webb

13 Glennon

14 Brodie

15 Croughan

16 Wainwright

17 Davies

18 Ellis Referee: Robert Madley Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Harrogate Town 4, Skelmersdale United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 4, Skelmersdale United 1. Post update Hand ball by George Thomson (Harrogate Town). Post update Attempt blocked. Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beck. Booking Michael Grogan (Skelmersdale United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Michael Grogan (Skelmersdale United). goal Goal! Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Skelmersdale United 1. Danny Mitchley (Skelmersdale United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Murphy with a headed pass following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Connor Kirby (Harrogate Town). Post update Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Kevin Lokko (Harrogate Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by George Thomson. Post update Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Croughan (Skelmersdale United). Post update Attempt saved. Dan Jones (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabe Ellis. Post update Attempt saved. Brendan Kiernan (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Warren Burrell. Post update Hand ball by Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United). Post update Attempt missed. Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Grogan with a headed pass following a corner. Post update Corner, Skelmersdale United. Conceded by Connor Kirby. Post update Attempt blocked. Richard Brodie (Skelmersdale United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabe Ellis. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward