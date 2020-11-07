Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham potential attracted Hollywood stars says Hughes

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will share their vision for Wrexham with members of the club's Supporters Trust on Sunday.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney want to take over the National League club.

They will set out their plans for the club at the virtual meeting after Trust members voted 95% in favour of holding talks with the pair.

They will also answer fans' questions during the online gathering.

Any potential takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011.

More than 2,000 WST members will vote to decide the club's future and for the resolutions to be approved, 75% of members who respond to the ballot must vote in favour.

Trust members have already received voting packs detailing the next steps of the proposed takeover bid by The R.R McReynolds Company.

Members will be able to vote from Monday, 9 November until Sunday, 15 November and a decision is expected the following day.

The north Wales club, formed in 1864, play in English football's fifth tier following their relegation from the Football League in 2008.