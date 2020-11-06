Ben Cabango won his second cap for Wales in the defeat against England at Wembley

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper hopes "common sense kicks in" when his players go on international duty.

Ben Cabango is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Norwich and Wales' upcoming games because of a hamstring injury.

Following a hectic schedule and with another busy period ahead after the international break, Cooper is hopeful countries will look after his players.

"It's hard sometimes because of the nature of international football," Cooper said.

"It's common sense to look at players getting minutes before they come in and what they need while they're on international duty.

"Being a former international coach myself, one of the objectives was always to put the players back into the clubs in a healthy and fit position.

"But it's always an objective and I'm sure the federations will be thinking the same while obviously trying to do the best job they can themselves and I appreciate that.

"I think it would be a lot to ask for any player to start all three games when there is three, particularly when one is a friendly, and you just hope that common sense sort of kicks in.

"We have a good relationship with all the federations that we deal with, particularly Wales because of where we are and the amount of players that go to the FAW (Football Association of Wales).

"We also send our recommendations, that's normal. We always send our information on not just match minutes but training load and individual programmes that they need doing, just hoping that it helps with their preparation as well.

"There's constant communication for every camp and this will be no different."

Centre-back Cabango, who made his senior Wales debut against Finland in September, pulled up with a hamstring problem during the warm-up at Brentford on Tuesday

The 20-year-old faces a late fitness test to see if he can be involved in the Championship game at Carrow Road on Saturday.

"We're going to give him every chance," Cooper added.

"I don't think it's going to be as bad as it could have been.

"We won't take any risks with any player, certainly with muscle injuries because we need to try and keep everybody available for the duration, which is going to be hard because of the nature of the schedule."

Swansea remain unbeaten away from home in the Championship this season whilst Norwich are one place and one point behind the Welsh side in the table.