Michael Paton has been appointed Brechin City player-manager on a contract until 2023.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Paton, 31, was placed in interim charge following the departure of manager Mark Wilson last week.

And Scottish League Two City ended their 16-game winless run against Albion Rovers on Saturday.

"I am determined to repay my debt to the club," said Paton, external-link who had a loan spell at Brechin in 2008.

"Brechin City is a club which has always been close to my heart, as it gave me my first experience of senior football and helped launch my professional career. I will give everything I can to help us move forward and deliver a team we can all be proud of."

Paton, who will be assisted by Gerry McCabe, has also played for Stockport, Queen of the South, Dunfermline and Dumbarton and a Brechin spokesperson told the club website Paton's "desire, ambition, football knowledge and passion to succeed" secured him the job.