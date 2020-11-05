Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Craig Gordon won his last Scotland cap two years ago against Portugal

Craig Gordon believes his decision to re-join Hearts has been vindicated by his return to the Scotland squad.

The goalkeeper, 37, was out of contract at Celtic last summer and returned to his first club as a free agent.

And he has started five of the Scottish Championship club's games this season, having played six times for Celtic last term.

"I wanted to play football," said Gordon, who could win his 55th cap against Serbia next week.

"There was no guarantees I was going to get that at Celtic so it was time to move on. I was happy with the time I had at Celtic, I achieved a lot of things.

"There was a fantastic opportunity to come back to Hearts at a time when it was a good time for me. That's how it came about and absolutely no regrets."

Scotland are one game away from their first major finals since the France 1998 World Cup, with Serbia standing between Steve Clarke's side and next summer's European Championship.

Gordon is one of three keepers selected by Clarke, with David Marshall and Jon McLaughlan also included.

"I've managed [to impress Steve Clarke] in a short space of time so for me it's obviously very pleasing to be involved," Gordon added. "I cant wait to meet up.

"I realise that I'm getting towards the end of my career now and these opportunities are not going to come around very much more often so it was now or never to try and do that."