Last updated on .From the section Derby

Phillip Cocu (left) will hand over first-team duties to his assistant Chris van der Weerden (right)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu and chairman Mel Morris are self-isolating after club chief executive Stephen Pearce tested positive for Covid-19.

Cocu and Morris must self-isolate for 14 days following Pearce's positive result on Thursday.

Derby host Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday but Cocu should be able to resume his duties before their next match at Bristol City on 21 November.

Cocu's assistant Chris van der Weerden will take charge against Barnsley.

Pearce is said to be asymptomatic, but in line with government guidelines he must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Cocu and Morris both came into contact with Pearce on Thursday during individual meetings.

Derby are currently second from bottom in the Championship with only one win from their first 10 matches.