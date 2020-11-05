Last updated on .From the section Newport

Midfielder Josh Sheehan joined Newport in a permanent deal from Swansea City in 2018

League Two leaders Newport County's game at Grimsby Town on Saturday, 14 November has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Josh Sheehan and goalkeeper Tom King have been included in Wales' squad for games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Brandon Cooper and Aaron Lewis are in Wales' U21 squad as are Grimsby's Harry Clifton and Terry Taylor.

No new date for the game has been announced.