Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Inverness
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Neil Lennon apologised to supporters after Thursday's 4-1 Europa League defeat at home by Sparta Prague. (Sun)
Lennon says Celtic "got really ragged" in their third straight home defeat. (Mail)
And Celtic captain Scott Brown says the heat should be on the players not Lennon. (Scotsman - subscriptiont required)
Meanwhile, Lennon has vowed to "deal with" Mohamed Elyounoussi after the forward was pictured on his phone during the loss to Sparta. (Sun)
Vice-captain Callum McGregor was "devastated" after Celtic's third loss in five games and said: "It's embarrassing." (Record)
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty last month, has been called up again by France Under-21s. (Sun)
Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist criticised the Ibrox side's defending in the 3-3 draw with Benfica in Lisbon. (Sun)
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's focus is on helping Scotland Under-21s reach the European Championship, not breaking into the senior team. (Herald - subscription required)
"It's not something we have spoken about," says Calum Butcher before Dundee United's first visit to St Mirren since the Tangerines' Premiership play-off final defeat in Paisley in 2019. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes feels Rangers duo George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have not faced "the same condemnation" for breaching Covid-19 protocols as his eight Dons players did when they fell foul of the guidelines earlier this season. (Record)
Meanwhile, with supporters returning to some SPFL grounds in the near future, Aberdeen say they are ready to hold test events for 1,000 fans. (Evening Express)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner is disappointed the Highlanders can only accommodate 300 supporters later this month. (Press and Journal)