Celtic manager Neil Lennon apologised to supporters after Thursday's 4-1 Europa League defeat at home by Sparta Prague. (Sun) external-link

Lennon says Celtic "got really ragged" in their third straight home defeat. (Mail) external-link

And Celtic captain Scott Brown says the heat should be on the players not Lennon. (Scotsman - subscriptiont required) external-link

Meanwhile, Lennon has vowed to "deal with" Mohamed Elyounoussi after the forward was pictured on his phone during the loss to Sparta. (Sun) external-link

Vice-captain Callum McGregor was "devastated" after Celtic's third loss in five games and said: "It's embarrassing." (Record) external-link

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty last month, has been called up again by France Under-21s. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist criticised the Ibrox side's defending in the 3-3 draw with Benfica in Lisbon. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's focus is on helping Scotland Under-21s reach the European Championship, not breaking into the senior team. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"It's not something we have spoken about," says Calum Butcher before Dundee United's first visit to St Mirren since the Tangerines' Premiership play-off final defeat in Paisley in 2019. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes feels Rangers duo George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have not faced "the same condemnation" for breaching Covid-19 protocols as his eight Dons players did when they fell foul of the guidelines earlier this season. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, with supporters returning to some SPFL grounds in the near future, Aberdeen say they are ready to hold test events for 1,000 fans. (Evening Express) external-link