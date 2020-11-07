Max Kilman has made 15 appearances for Wolves, making his debut in May 2019

Wolves defender Max Kilman says he is "sad" at the Football Association's decision to stop funding the England futsal team and some of his former team-mates have been left devastated.

Kilman won 25 England caps between 2015 and 2018 as he combined playing futsal part-time with a non-league career at Maidenhead United.

The 23-year-old still keeps in touch with his old international colleagues.

"I was very sad to see that. It is a real shame," said Kilman.

"I am still in contact with some of my old England team-mates and they are devastated. They have put everything into playing for England."

The FA has said it will continue spending on the sport at grassroots level, although this will be "significantly reduced" external-link .

Futsal is a small-sided indoor football game that uses a heavy ball to help improve skills and close control.

Kilman feels the FA decision is evidence of a game that is not taken as seriously as it is in the countries where it is integral to the whole footballing infrastructure.

"In Spain and Brazil they grow up playing futsal," he said. "When they get to 13 or 14 they make a decision whether to go into football or stay in futsal. In England it is straight football. There might be the odd futsal session if it is cold or raining outside.

"From a younger age it is so important. Futsal is a very tactical game and it is played in a short space, so it improves your awareness and your decision-making. It makes you think quicker and make better decisions under pressure. When you go into 11-a-side, you feel more comfortable and have more time on the ball."

Watch 13 first-round ties on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.

Kilman used to combine his twice-weekly futsal training sessions with a similar amount of time spent at Maidenhead, the club he joined in 2015 after he was released by Gillingham. That spell included a year on loan with Southern League Division One side Marlow - once playing in front of 91 supporters in a match at Chalfont St Peter.

"I did the whole season," he said. "Thirty-odd games. There were some tough playing conditions. There were grounds where you barely saw any grass, others where the hot water wasn't working. It is a big jump to the Premier League, where you have the best facilities and get looked after really well."

It is only three years since Kilman was playing at Marlow and just over two since Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire told the defender Wolves wanted to take him on a short trial.

On 4 May 2019, Kilman made his Premier League debut as a last-minute substitute against Fulham to become the first player since Chris Smalling in 2008 to go direct from non-league to Premier League.

Last year he made 11 appearances and completed the full 90 minutes against Liverpool at Anfield, and on Sunday he will hope to start his fifth game in a row as Wolves go to Leicester knowing it is not completely out of the question victory would take them top of the table.

Kilman's presence also swells the usual English representation in Wolves' starting line-up on a matchday to two, along with skipper Conor Coady.

"To be honest, we don't think about that very much," he said.

"We don't judge the players on where they are from. They are all fantastic players. I feel having all these different backgrounds has really helped us."

And in fact, Kilman says the "door remains open" to playing international football for Russia or Ukraine, given that is where his parents come from.

"When I was younger I sometimes stayed in Moscow and spent a lot of time in Kyiv, which is where my mum's side still live still. My dad's side all migrated to New York so my Russian is not as good as it should be but I can still speak it."