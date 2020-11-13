League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45SalfordSalford City
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Salford City

Friday 13th November 2020

Friday 13th November 2020

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport118121910925
2Cambridge117222481623
3Forest Green11632159621
4Exeter115511712520
5Carlisle116231512320
6Cheltenham116141610619
7Port Vale10613127519
8Crawley115241712517
9Morecambe115241421-717
10Salford10442168816
11Colchester104421612416
12Walsall113711211116
13Leyton Orient114341613315
14Harrogate114341310315
15Bradford103341111012
16Grimsby10334912-312
17Tranmere11335712-512
18Barrow112541415-111
19Oldham113261521-611
20Bolton11245917-810
21Stevenage11146611-57
22Mansfield110741016-67
23Scunthorpe8116417-134
24Southend11029525-202
