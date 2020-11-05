"200 not out - what next for Kane?"

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 22 goals in just 13 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season (12 goals, 10 assists).

He's scored everywhere, from Tranmere to Tallaght, from Dortmund to Newport via a tonne in London - and now a simple header at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad has taken Harry Kane to 200 Tottenham goals.

A relatively slow starter, not making himself a regular in the Spurs line-up until the age of 21, he's now third in the club's all-time scoring records. But what next?

"It's a great milestone to reach and hopefully there are a few more to come," the man himself offered after the win in Bulgaria.

"Time goes so quick it feels like yesterday I scored my first for Spurs. It's a great achievement but let's keep them coming."

200 not out - how Kane got there

Kane was just 18 when he scored his first goal for Tottenham in a Europa League win against Shamrock Rovers nine years ago, a team-mate of Carlo Cudicini, Jake Livermore and Iago Falque.

But it wasn't until further loan spells with Millwall, Norwich and Leicester that Kane broke through at Tottenham, scoring three times in the Premier League in the 2013-14 season. He's barely stopped since.

"The numbers make him a club legend," manager Jose Mourinho told BT Sport.

"What he is achieving in the Premier League is great for such a young guy."

That loan spell with Leicester familiarised Kane with the Foxes and he's scored more (15) against them than anyone else.

His 10 goals against rivals Arsenal, of course, have helped secure his legendary status at Spurs, and he enjoys a goal in the capital.

Exactly 100 of his goals have come at his home grounds White Hart Lane, Wembley and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Leicester's King Power Stadium (seven) seeing the most goals on the road.

Kane's home and away split is an impressive 50-50 though. Well actually he's got 100 goals away from home and 99 at home - with one against Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final considered to be neutral.

As you'd expect the majority of Kane's goals have come from his right foot (121), with a massive 177 from inside the area.

He's scored one free-kick - a last-minute winner at Villa Park in 2014 when he was still a substitute.

The next landmarks in Kane's sights

Kane is third on Spurs' all-time list, 66 behind the legendary Jimmy Greaves, a record he might well reach before the age of 30 should he stay fit and remain with the club.

"It is just a question of time," Mourinho told BT Sport. "One more month, one less month. It's just a question of time."

He's got a long way to go to score the most goals for one English club though - Dixie Dean bagged 383 for Everton and Ian Rush hit 346 for Liverpool. Crazy numbers. external-link

But what else is on the horizon? He's certainly not slowing down. Kane is the top-scoring Premier League player in all competitions this season, netting 12 goals in 13 appearances, with only Robert Lewandowski netting as many for a team in Europe's top five leagues (also 12 for Bayern Munich).

He moved level with another Tottenham favourite - Les Ferdinand - into the top 10 on the all-time Premier League list recently and is "only" 111 behind Alan Shearer's record haul of 260.

It's a lot of goals to get - but could he do it? The numbers suggest he's ahead of the curve. But so was Wayne Rooney...

Premier League goals before turning 28 years old Wayne Rooney - 159 Harry Kane - 149 Alan Shearer - 139 Thierry Henry - 138 Robbie Fowler - 135 Michael Owen - 127 Andrew Cole - 110 Sergio Aguero - 102

Will he catch Shearer?

Chasing Rooney's England record…

Kane is no slouch on the international front either, with 32 goals in 49 caps and the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia two years ago.

He's already sixth on the all-time list, and needs 22 more goals to overtake Rooney - who won another 71 caps.

Are you backing him?