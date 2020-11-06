Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Incoming England boss Sarina Wiegman's "clear" coaching style can help get the best out of the Lionesses, says Dutch Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to the 2019 World Cup final, will replace Phil Neville as England head coach in 2021.

Speaking to BBC World Service's Sportsworld, Miedema said: "In 2017, we didn't have the biggest players, but we managed to win the Euros as a group.

"She's definitely good in that respect - she'll bring that to England too."

Wiegman's appointment was confirmed in August after she agreed a four-year deal with the Football Association.

Miedema continued: "If you have a group with a lot of talent in but you can't work together, then there's no use of the talent.

"She's a really clear coach. She knows how she wants to play. It comes back to the tactics.

"Coming in after the difficult World Cup we had in 2015, she knew what she had to change.

"It's going to be exciting for England to see how well she does. Obviously I hope it's not as well as she has done with us and we're going to win the Euros instead of England, but it will be a good opportunity for her and for England."

Miedema broke the Women's Super League's goals record in her most recent appearance for Arsenal.

The Gunners star has netted 52 times in 50 WSL games, following her hat-trick against Tottenham.

"It's obviously amazing to do it at home and especially to score against Spurs for Arsenal," she added.

"It's really nice. It's a record that's still open, with a lot of players still playing, but hopefully I can keep scoring and improving that record."

Despite her clinical form in front of goal, the 24-year-old is not known for particularly enthusiastic celebrations, but she says that's about respect.

"I've never really been a big fan of celebrations," she continued. "I like to respect the opponent.

"Sometimes I'll do a little fist pump but that's about it. I'm happy to help the team but I don't really show it as much as other players would do.

"For me, if I score a goal, I'd rather just open up my arms for the rest to just come in and cuddle me, because you want to celebrate with your team-mates.

"I don't want to run 30 metres off the pitch to go and do something stupid. It's something you need to enjoy together."