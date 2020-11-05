Marlon Pack spent six years at Bristol City, who visit Cardiff on Friday

Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack has urged football authorities to reconsider clubs not being able to use up to five substitutes in a game.

The 29-year-old believes that rule helped Bluebirds reach the 2019-20 Championship play-offs.

He also says the congested fixture list means the rule should be re-introduced.

"From a selfish perspective with the squad we have, the more players you can use the better for us," said Pack, who is set to face Bristol City on Friday.

"We used our squad well after lockdown the first time. It was one of the major factors for us ending up getting to the play-offs and finishing high up in the league.

"I just think with the short period we had off, the short pre-season we had, and now with the fixtures so close together it would have potentially made more sense."

Pack says he understands why some felt allowing five substitutes would be an advantage to the bigger clubs in the Premier League, but does not feel that applies in the Championship.

He said: "I imagine they just want to keep the game as pure as possible. But we are not in usual times, are we?

"Sometimes you need to bend or mould the rules to what suits at the time."

Former Portsmouth trainee Pack is expected to come up against former club Bristol City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday as Neil Harris' side complete seven Championship fixtures in 19 days.

After six years with the Robins, he was recruited by Cardiff in August 2019, though he still lives in the Bristol area and still has many friends at the club.

But all that will count for nothing in the Severnside derby given the significance of the game.

"With the proximity of both clubs, there is a factor in that. I don't think the fans like each other too much," said Pack.

"From a personal perspective, it's against my former club, former team-mates; Dean Holden, my old assistant manager is now first team manager there.

"I had a great time at Bristol City. It's a club I'll always hold fondly to my heart. But now I am a Cardiff player and when you play these games you want to get one over your old team and get one over your friends."

He also believes a win ahead of the international break could define the club's start after a first win in five Championship games in their convincing 3-0 triumph over Barnsley on Tuesday.

Pack believes the Barnsley performance set the standard the squad must maintain and said: "Friday is key from that sense.

"If we can win then we will be in a relatively good position with a decent break, one for the lads to recharge.

"And then we go again into what is going to be another busy period come November and the Christmas period."