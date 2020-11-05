Europa League - Group L
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim20:00Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec
Venue: PreZero Arena

1899 Hoffenheim v Slovan Liberec

Last updated on .From the section European Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj31203125
2Roma31202115
3Young Boys201123-11
4CSKA Sofia201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22005146
2Molde22003126
3Rapid Vienna301213-21
4Dundalk301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen31116334
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva31113214
3Slavia Prague311123-14
4Nice311136-34

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica32107257
2Rangers32103037
3Lech Poznan301225-31
4Standard Liege301205-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada31202115
2PSV Eindhoven31113304
3PAOK Salonika30301103
4Omonia Nicosia302123-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32105147
2Napoli31111104
3Real Sociedad31111104
4HNK Rijeka301215-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester22005146
2Sporting Braga22005146
3Zorya Luhansk200215-40
4AEK Athens200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22006156
2Lille21106334
3Celtic201135-21
4Sparta Prague200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22008446
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv22003126
3Sivasspor301247-31
4FK Qarabag301214-31

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp22003126
2Tottenham31113124
3LASK210146-23
4Ludogorets301246-21

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21105234
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201114-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim22006156
2Red Star Belgrade21015323
3Slovan Liberec210125-33
4KAA Gent200215-40
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories