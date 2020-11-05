Royal Antwerp v LASK

Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp20:00LASKLASK
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|CFR Cluj
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Molde
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|Dundalk
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|2
|Slavia Prague
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|3
|Nice
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|4
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Lech Poznan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|4
|Standard Liege
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Granada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Napoli
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting Braga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|AEK Athens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Sivasspor
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|4
|FK Qarabag
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Royal Antwerp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|LASK
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|4
|Ludogorets
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RZ Pellets WAC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|CSKA Moscow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|KAA Gent
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0