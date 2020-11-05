Europa League - Group E
PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika0PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven0

PAOK Salonika v PSV Eindhoven

Line-ups

PAOK Salonika

  • 88Zivkovic
  • 2Alves Soares
  • 5dos Santos Varela
  • 15Crespo
  • 23Giannoulis
  • 22Schwab
  • 7El Kaddouri
  • 33Soares Gomes
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 25Colak
  • 21Biseswar

Substitutes

  • 4Ingason
  • 9Swiderski
  • 10Murg
  • 11Tzolis
  • 18Wague
  • 19Lyratzis
  • 24Esiti
  • 31Paschalakis
  • 32Ninua
  • 49Michailidis
  • 51Tsiggaras
  • 70Koutsias

PSV Eindhoven

  • 38Mvogo
  • 30Thomas
  • 33Teze
  • 28Boscagli
  • 31Max
  • 27Götze
  • 18Rosario
  • 6Sangaré
  • 10Ihattaren
  • 7Zahavi
  • 9Malen

Substitutes

  • 11Fein
  • 13Unnerstall
  • 17Mauro Júnior
  • 23Madueke
  • 37Ledezma
  • 39Hungria Martins
  • 49Kjølø
  • 55Saibari Ben El Basra
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamPAOK SalonikaAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven).

  2. Post update

    Douglas (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Douglas (PAOK Salonika).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

