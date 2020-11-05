Omonia Nicosia v Granada

Goal! Omonia Nicosia 0, Granada CF 1. Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Montoro.
Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia0GranadaGranada1
Corner, Omonia Nicosia. Conceded by Carlos Neva.
Tomas Hubocan (Omonia Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenedy (Granada CF).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|CFR Cluj
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Molde
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|Dundalk
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|2
|Slavia Prague
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|3
|Nice
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|4
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Lech Poznan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|4
|Standard Liege
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Granada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Napoli
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting Braga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|AEK Athens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Sivasspor
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|4
|FK Qarabag
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Royal Antwerp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|LASK
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|4
|Ludogorets
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RZ Pellets WAC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|CSKA Moscow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|KAA Gent
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0