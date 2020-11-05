Europa League - Group I
SivassporSivasspor0FK QarabagFK Qarabag0

Sivasspor v FK Qarabag

European Football

Line-ups

Sivasspor

  • 30Samassa
  • 87Ferreira Teixeira
  • 8Yalcin
  • 88Osmanpasa
  • 3Ciftçi
  • 37Arslan
  • 6Domingues de Souza
  • 17Yesilyurt
  • 76Fajr
  • 29Ninga
  • 9Yatabaré

Substitutes

  • 2Koné
  • 5Cofie
  • 7Gradel
  • 10Öztekin
  • 19Sahin
  • 25Yildirim
  • 80Kayode

FK Qarabag

  • 1Mahammadaliyev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 55Huseynov
  • 81Medina Rentería
  • 77Guerrier
  • 8Matic
  • 2Qarayev
  • 6Correia Andrade
  • 19Ozobic
  • 10Zoubir
  • 7Kwabena

Substitutes

  • 4Mammadov
  • 9Romero Gomez
  • 11Emreli Anar
  • 12Oglu Balayev
  • 18Ibrahimli
  • 22Qurbanli
  • 27Bayramov
  • 30Huseynov
  • 44Jafarguliyev
  • 94Arazli
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamSivassporAway TeamFK Qarabag
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Owusu Kwabena (FK Qarabag).

  2. Post update

    Casimir Ninga (Sivasspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erdogan Yesilyurt (Sivasspor) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Casimir Ninga.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maksim Medvedev (FK Qarabag).

  5. Post update

    Casimir Ninga (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32103127
2CFR Cluj31113214
3Young Boys201123-11
4CSKA Sofia201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22005146
2Molde22003126
3Rapid Vienna301213-21
4Dundalk301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen32017346
2Slavia Prague311123-14
3Nice311136-34
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva31023303

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica33008269
2Rangers32013126
3Lech Poznan301225-31
4Standard Liege301205-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada32103127
2PSV Eindhoven31113304
3PAOK Salonika30301103
4Omonia Nicosia301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32105147
2Napoli31111104
3Real Sociedad31111104
4HNK Rijeka301215-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester22005146
2Sporting Braga22005146
3Zorya Luhansk200215-40
4AEK Athens200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22006156
2Lille21106334
3Celtic201135-21
4Sparta Prague200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22008446
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv22003126
3Sivasspor301247-31
4FK Qarabag301214-31

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp22003126
2Tottenham31113124
3LASK210146-23
4Ludogorets301246-21

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21105234
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201114-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim22006156
2Red Star Belgrade21015323
3Slovan Liberec210125-33
4KAA Gent200215-40
View full Europa League tables

