Lech Poznan v Standard Liege

Foul by Michel Balikwisha (Standard Liège).
Line-ups
Lech Poznan
- 35Bednarek
- 44Czerwinski
- 37Satka
- 4Pauck Rogne
- 27Puchacz
- 21Skoras
- 25Amorim Pereira Silva
- 15Moder
- 11Marchwinski
- 10Ramírez FernándezBooked at 3mins
- 9Ishak
Substitutes
- 5Crnomarkovic
- 6Muhar
- 8Sykora
- 13Dejewski
- 14Kacharava
- 29Awaed
- 33Malenica
- 34Klups
- 38Kaminski
Standard Liege
- 16Bodart
- 27Jans
- 20Bokadi
- 6Dussenne
- 24Gavory
- 26Raskin
- 28Bastien
- 8Cimirot
- 32Balikwisha
- 19Amallah
- 22Lestienne
Substitutes
- 1Gillet
- 7Cop
- 9Oularé
- 10Carcela-González
- 12Sylvestre
- 18Boljevic
- 25Avenatti Dovillabichus
- 29Carcela-Gonzalez
- 30Henkinet
- 40Landu
- 41Siquet
- 46Mabani
- Referee:
- Manuel Schüttengruber
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Jakub Moder (Lech Poznan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Selim Amallah (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pedro Tiba (Lech Poznan).
Booking
Daniel Ramírez (Lech Poznan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolas Raskin (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Ramírez (Lech Poznan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pedro Tiba (Lech Poznan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Lubomir Satka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Standard Liège) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Gavory with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Tymoteusz Puchacz.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.