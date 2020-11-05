Europa League - Group D
Lech PoznanLech Poznan0Standard LiegeStandard Liege0

Lech Poznan v Standard Liege

Line-ups

Lech Poznan

  • 35Bednarek
  • 44Czerwinski
  • 37Satka
  • 4Pauck Rogne
  • 27Puchacz
  • 21Skoras
  • 25Amorim Pereira Silva
  • 15Moder
  • 11Marchwinski
  • 10Ramírez FernándezBooked at 3mins
  • 9Ishak

Substitutes

  • 5Crnomarkovic
  • 6Muhar
  • 8Sykora
  • 13Dejewski
  • 14Kacharava
  • 29Awaed
  • 33Malenica
  • 34Klups
  • 38Kaminski

Standard Liege

  • 16Bodart
  • 27Jans
  • 20Bokadi
  • 6Dussenne
  • 24Gavory
  • 26Raskin
  • 28Bastien
  • 8Cimirot
  • 32Balikwisha
  • 19Amallah
  • 22Lestienne

Substitutes

  • 1Gillet
  • 7Cop
  • 9Oularé
  • 10Carcela-González
  • 12Sylvestre
  • 18Boljevic
  • 25Avenatti Dovillabichus
  • 29Carcela-Gonzalez
  • 30Henkinet
  • 40Landu
  • 41Siquet
  • 46Mabani
Referee:
Manuel Schüttengruber

Match Stats

Home TeamLech PoznanAway TeamStandard Liege
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Michel Balikwisha (Standard Liège).

  2. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Lech Poznan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Selim Amallah (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Tiba (Lech Poznan).

  5. Booking

    Daniel Ramírez (Lech Poznan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Nicolas Raskin (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Ramírez (Lech Poznan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Tiba (Lech Poznan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Lubomir Satka.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Selim Amallah (Standard Liège) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Gavory with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Tymoteusz Puchacz.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

