Europa League - Group F
Real SociedadReal Sociedad0AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar0

Real Sociedad v AZ Alkmaar

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 13Moyá
  • 6Elustondo
  • 24Le Normand
  • 15Sagnan
  • 20Monreal
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 16Guevara
  • 8Merino
  • 21Silva
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19Isak

Substitutes

  • 1Remiro
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 9Da Silva
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Muñoz
  • 14Guridi
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 28López
  • 36Zubimendi

AZ Alkmaar

  • 1Bizot
  • 2Svensson
  • 3Hatzidiakos
  • 8Koopmeiners
  • 5Wijndal
  • 6Midtsjø
  • 10de Wit
  • 28Gudmundsson
  • 7Stengs
  • 11Karlsson
  • 9Boadu

Substitutes

  • 14Druijf
  • 16Verhulst
  • 17Aboukhlal
  • 18Evjen
  • 22Letschert
  • 24Reijnders
  • 26Sugawara
  • 27Leeuwin
  • 40Gullit
  • 51Velthuis
  • 55Reus
  • 56Évora
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamAZ Alkmaar
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aritz Elustondo with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Teun Koopmeiners.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad).

  4. Post update

    Calvin Stengs (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32103127
2CFR Cluj31113214
3Young Boys201123-11
4CSKA Sofia201102-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22005146
2Molde22003126
3Rapid Vienna301213-21
4Dundalk301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen32017346
2Slavia Prague311123-14
3Nice311136-34
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva31023303

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica33008269
2Rangers32013126
3Lech Poznan301225-31
4Standard Liege301205-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada32103127
2PSV Eindhoven31113304
3PAOK Salonika30301103
4Omonia Nicosia301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32105147
2Napoli31111104
3Real Sociedad31111104
4HNK Rijeka301215-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester22005146
2Sporting Braga22005146
3Zorya Luhansk200215-40
4AEK Athens200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22006156
2Lille21106334
3Celtic201135-21
4Sparta Prague200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22008446
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv22003126
3Sivasspor301247-31
4FK Qarabag301214-31

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp22003126
2Tottenham31113124
3LASK210146-23
4Ludogorets301246-21

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21105234
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201114-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim22006156
2Red Star Belgrade21015323
3Slovan Liberec210125-33
4KAA Gent200215-40
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories