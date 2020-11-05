HNK Rijeka v Napoli

Offside, HNK Rijeka. Ivan Tomecak tries a through ball, but Robert Muric is caught offside.
HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka0NapoliNapoli0
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Offside, HNK Rijeka. Ivan Tomecak tries a through ball, but Robert Muric is caught offside.
Corner, HNK Rijeka. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Attempt saved. Luka Menalo (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Muric.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|CFR Cluj
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Molde
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|Dundalk
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Slavia Prague
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Nice
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Lech Poznan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|4
|Standard Liege
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Granada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Napoli
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting Braga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|AEK Athens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Sivasspor
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|4
|FK Qarabag
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Royal Antwerp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|LASK
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|4
|Ludogorets
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RZ Pellets WAC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|CSKA Moscow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|KAA Gent
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0