Roma v CFR Cluj

Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
RomaRoma1CFR ClujCFR Cluj0
Gabriel Debeljuh (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Roma 1, CFR Cluj 0. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|CFR Cluj
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Molde
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|Dundalk
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Slavia Prague
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Nice
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Lech Poznan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|4
|Standard Liege
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Granada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Napoli
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting Braga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|AEK Athens
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Sivasspor
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|4
|FK Qarabag
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Royal Antwerp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|LASK
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|4
|Ludogorets
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RZ Pellets WAC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|CSKA Moscow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|KAA Gent
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0