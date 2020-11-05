Jack Ross (left) says a win would help ease the pain of Scottish Cup semi-final defeat

Head coach Jack Ross says going second in the Scottish Premiership is a "brilliant incentive" for his Hibernian team to beat Aberdeen on Friday.

If they do so, it will be the first time the Edinburgh side have won at Pittodrie in eight years.

Hibs are two points behind Celtic, who play on Sunday, and a point above the fourth-top hosts.

"I know the club hasn't had a great recent history there and it's something we need to put right," Ross said.

"We feel we are capable of doing so. I think we have proven over recent games in the league and cup competitions that we are a good side. When you're a good side, you can approach the game with confidence."

Ross says the match at Pittodrie, six days after their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts, can help the pain of that loss subside.

"It has to because we obviously have a very important league game right away - then a number of important fixtures for the rest of the season," he said. "The pain was acute and maybe takes a little while longer than normal to subside.

"You have to put it aside, refocus again and use it to have success this season."

Admiration for Nisbet

The Hibs manager admits he is amazed by the strength of character striker Kevin Nisbet has shown in dealing with the pain of his father's death.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Hibernian forward had chosen to play in last Saturday's semi-final defeat to city rivals Hearts just days after his dad Thomas had succumbed to terminal liver cancer.

"What Kevin's went through in the last few months was a tough period with his father's illness. We've now got the ongoing period before he is laid to rest and that will take a bit longer at the moment," said Ross.

"I've known what Kevin was going through for quite a long time and throughout that he's continued to train properly and play at a good level.

"So the fact he's been able to deal with it and still produce those performances is testament to his strength of character. I do think that in the fullness of time this is something that'll strengthen his resolve even further."