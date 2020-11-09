Last updated on .From the section European Football

Northern Ireland, Wales, England and Scotland are all in action over the next two weeks

Euro 2020 play-off finals, Nations League games and friendlies - there's plenty going on in international football this week.

When are the big games and what is at stake?

Huge week for Northern Ireland and Scotland

It is a massive week for Northern Ireland and Scotland as they are just one game away from securing their place at next summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals.

Scotland face Serbia in Belgrade in their qualifying play-off final on Thursday (19:45 GMT) hoping to end a 23-year wait to play at a major men's tournament.

The Scots are on their longest unbeaten run since 1988, having not lost in their previous eight matches, and will be hopeful their good form can take them that final step.

Scotland's men have not played at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup

Northern Ireland have only appeared at a European Championship once before but that was just four years ago and they came through a dramatic penalty shootout against Bosnia-Herzegovina to secure their place in this play-off final.

They host Slovakia (Thursday, 19:45 GMT), who also won their semi-final on penalties by overcoming the Republic of Ireland after a goalless draw, at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland's November fixtures Thursday, 12 November (19:45 GMT) Northern Ireland vs Slovakia Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final Sunday, 15 November (19:45 GMT) Austria vs Northern Ireland Nations League Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 GMT) Northern Ireland vs Romania Nations League

First wins and table-topping the Nations League target

For Northern Ireland and Scotland, hot on the heels of their Euro 2020 play-offs are Nations Leagues fixtures, with England also in action in that competition.

Gareth Southgate's side travel to Belgium on Sunday, 15 November (19:45 GMT) and are then at home to Iceland on Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 GMT), although there is doubt over the second fixture because of travel restrictions.

Belgium are top of Group A2 and if they beat England, and Denmark fail to win against Iceland, Roberto Martinez's side cannot be caught.

England lost 1-0 to Denmark in their last Nations League fixture

England are third - level on points with Denmark - but have won their past four away games without conceding a goal.

However, continuing that run will be severely tested by a Belgium side who have won their past 10 competitive home games, scoring 46 goals.

England's November fixtures Thursday, 12 November (20:00 GMT) England vs Republic of Ireland Friendly Sunday, 15 November (19:45 GMT) Belgium vs England Nations League Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 GMT) England v Iceland Nations League

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will take on Austria and Romania looking for their first Nations League win after picking up a single point from their four Group B1 games so far.

Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final is arguably their biggest game for a generation, so it may be hard to go again so soon afterwards with Nations League games.

But manager Steve Clarke is confident his side will have no problem motivating themselves for their Group B2 games against Slovakia (Sunday, 15 November 14:00 GMT) and Israel (Wednesday, 18 November 19:45 GMT).

Scotland are top of their group, four points clear of the Czech Republic in second, and Clarke said: "We know the first game against Serbia is really, really important because that's the one-off game for qualification.

"However the two games after that can help us to win the Nations League B Section, which I don't think a lot of people thought would be possible."

Scotland's November fixtures Thursday, 12 November (19:45 GMT) Serbia vs Scotland Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final Sunday, 15 November (14:00 GMT) Slovakia vs Scotland Nations League Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 GMT) Israel vs Scotland Nations League

Finally, Wales look to continue their good run with back-to-back home games against the Republic of Ireland (Sunday, 15 November 17:00 GMT) and Finland (Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 GMT).

Wales, who will not have manager Ryan Giggs in the dugout for any of their games in November after he denied an allegation of assault made against him, are top of Group B4 with three wins and a draw from their four games so far.

Friendlies, there's always friendlies

Wales have Gareth Bale back after he missed October's internationals with a knee injury

What do you do when you have a packed couple of weeks with big Euro 2020 qualifying games and Nations League fixtures taking place? Schedule in a few friendlies too, of course...

England warm up for their Nations League games with a friendly at home to the Republic of Ireland this Thursday (20:00 GMT).

On the same night (19:45 GMT) Wales are in action too as they host the USA.