Dejphon Chansiri took over at Sheffield Wednesday in March 2015

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has accepted blame for the points deduction the club started the season with.

The Owls were initially deducted 12 points at the start of this campaign for breaching spending rules in their 2017-18 accounts.

The deduction was reduced to six points on Wednesday after the Championship club appealed against the sanction.

"Of course I take full responsibility," he told BBC Look North. external-link

"Whatever happens to this club, there is no excuse, I have to take responsibility."

Wednesday sold Hillsborough to Thai businessman Chansiri for £60m and by including it in the 2017-18 accounts, posted a £2.5m pre-tax profit.

Without doing so, they would have reported a pre-tax loss of £35.4m, following on from deficits of £9.8m and £20.8m in the previous two seasons.

Under the English Football League's profitability and sustainability rules Championship clubs are only allowed to lose £39m over a three-year period.

Chansiri said that it is not "realistic" for clubs to be successful in England's second tier without breaking the financial rules in place.

"Even if you don't spend money then you will lose up to £10m a year because the revenue and the costs are not balanced," he added.

"The EFL talk about sustainability and that is easy to say but it is impossible.

"The clubs who come up to this league and don't spend any money go straight back down. You need to spend to survive and have a chance to go up.

"In football success or failure is zero or 100, you either go up or you don't, that's not what normal business is like."

'Easy' to say sack Monk

Sheffield Wednesday have won 18 and lost 25 of Garry Monk's 57 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have also endured a difficult 2020 on the pitch, winning just twice at home all year.

Many fans have called for the club to sack boss Garry Monk but Chansiri feels the team's struggles are not just the fault of the manager.

Wycombe's win at Birmingham City on Wednesday left the Owls bottom of the Championship, although victory at home to Millwall on Saturday could see them climb out of the bottom three.

"It's easy to say and do things without responsibility. I've spoken to fans before about who they would like me to bring here and they say 'I don't know, I just want you to sack him'," Chansiri said.

"Nobody asks me to sack all the players because it's too many.

"For me, on the pitch, it is more the fault of the players. What can the manager do if the players don't do what he asks them?

"It's easy to say sack the manager but if you do that you need to think who is available, who will fit your team and who will want to come. You see some managers do well at one club and then go somewhere else and fail."