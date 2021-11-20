Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd sack manager with club seventh in Premier League

Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The club have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge before United's Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.

"It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," United said.

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future.

"His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."

After the Villarreal trip, United face league games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Solskjaer, 48, replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018.

The Norwegian was then given the job full-time in March 2019 on a three-year deal and, in July, signed a new deal with the club until 2024.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 10:36

    Great shame for football fans across the country. Manchester United with Ole at the wheel were a joy to watch.

    • Reply posted by marklv, today at 10:39

      marklv replied:
      It certainly was for Chelsea fans like me! :-)

  • Comment posted by Degsy, today at 10:38

    Genuinely nice guy and great player, but never a manager in a month of Sundays.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 10:44

      Commentier replied:
      Or Saturdays.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 10:39

    Saw Harry Maguire stamp on a snail this morning.

    “Why did you do that I asked.”

    “He’s been following me around since yesterday.”

    • Reply posted by kamath, today at 10:42

      kamath replied:
      At least the new manager won't have to deal with him first PL game

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 10:39

    Decent man. Just not up to the task.

  • Comment posted by Aleya, today at 10:40

    Fair enough, though some of the player s need sacked as well.

    • Reply posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 10:49

      PhillyBlueBoy replied:
      Shooting

  • Comment posted by RonnieW, today at 10:40

    Gutted, he was taking them in the right direction ",)

    • Reply posted by algr, today at 10:47

      algr replied:
      Said the Liverpool fan !

  • Comment posted by jabbawockee, today at 10:39

    A sad day for every club in the premiership - reinstate him now!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have drawn up a petition guys. Who wants Ole to stay at the wheel

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 10:41

    As a United supporter TFFT 👌But he goes with my best wishes.
    Not up to the job but the players have let him down dreadfully. Complete lack of effort every game

    • Reply posted by Football man, today at 10:53

      Football man replied:
      agreed. the players have been a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Huh-InsertQuestionMark, today at 10:39

    I think I speak for every non-Manchester Utd fan in saying how truly gutted we are at this news. Thought OGS deserved a lot more time behind the wheel.

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 10:39

    He's my hero, being in the Camp Nou in 99 but, he had to go I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Loyalty in football has gone down the pan

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 10:38

    Gutted. They were a guaranteed three pointer

    • Reply posted by LFCinCA, today at 10:44

      LFCinCA replied:
      Not really fair to the 6 clubs that haven't played them yet this year.

  • Comment posted by helfastbhoy, today at 10:39

    Fraud of a manager and badly let down by the primadonnas at the club.

    • Reply posted by LeeMac18, today at 10:50

      LeeMac18 replied:
      Especially the giraffe with the coconut in his throat

  • Comment posted by sa35jdtb, today at 10:40

    Always be a club legend though. Good luck in wherever you go Ole.

    • Reply posted by Tom the bomb, today at 10:48

      Tom the bomb replied:
      Back to molde- that’s his level

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 10:40

    Such a shame. Was hoping this misery could be dragged out for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 10:42

      KingFreddy replied:
      What misery?

  • Comment posted by CrimsonA3, today at 10:38

    Fans of other clubs are very upset over this news

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Devastated

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 10:38

    Nooooooooooo!!!!! 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 10:52

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      And just as they were about to turn a corner!

  • Comment posted by Red meat eater forever, today at 10:47

    We've had mourinho, Moyes and van gaal who were seasoned managers who couldn't do it. Ole gave it his best shot, shame it didn't work out. He'll always be a legend at the club for his pitch days, just not as a manager. But also how many of the players have hung him out to dry after he stood by them. His tactics may be wrong, but on the pitch it's lack of effort from players that didn't help.

    • Reply posted by justdanielfarkeit, today at 10:55

      justdanielfarkeit replied:
      Both Mourinho and Van Gaal won trophies at Utd. So they at least achieved something. Although they were a sacked for different reasons. Mourinho poisoned the relationship with the players and Van Gaal got sacked for apparently playing boring football (which i thought was an unfair reason).

  • Comment posted by duo-diver, today at 10:39

    I wish I could get paid so much for delivering so little.

  • Comment posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 10:41

    Trace all the woes back to not giving David Moyes enough time. Millions spent and no better now than when he left all those years ago!!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 11:00

      KingFreddy replied:
      Yup, wholeheartedly agree with you, luckily our board realised they made a mistake and brought him back and we're doing the best we've done for ages.
      The fans a pleased to have been wrong on this one.

  • Comment posted by makem, today at 10:40

    Some of the so called big stars need to look at their role in this as well

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The players let down the manager big time. They are an absolute disgrace to the club

