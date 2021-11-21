Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd sack manager with club seventh in Premier League

Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The club have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United seek an interim manager to the end of the season.

"It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," United said.

The club's recent run of poor form includes a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool on 24 October and a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on 6 November.

United added: "While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future."

Solskjaer is a former Red Devils player, scoring 126 goals in 11 seasons from 1996-2007 including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

United said in their statement: "His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments.

"He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."

United next play when they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, before league games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Darren Fletcher will stay on as technical director, while Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna - who were part of Solskjaer's coaching set up - will also remain at the club for the time being.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, currently out of work, is an early favourite with bookmakers to become United's next manager.

We don't know what to do with the ball - De Gea

Solskjaer, 48, replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018.

The Norwegian was then given the job full-time in March 2019 on a three-year contract and, in July, signed a new deal with the club until 2024.

Solskjaer was United's fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 - and had lasted longer than more experienced predecessors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

But with United finishing in second place in the Premier League last May - 12 points behind champions Manchester City - and losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, it was accepted that Solskjaer needed a trophy this season to stay in the job.

United are top of their Champions League group after four games, level on points with second-placed Villarreal but only two ahead of Atalanta in third.

They were beaten by Moyes' West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup and have yet to start their FA Cup campaign.

After four wins and a draw in their first five Premier League games, United have been poor, claiming just four points from a possible 21.

They have conceded 21 goals in 12 games - only the bottom two sides Norwich and Newcastle have conceded more, with 27.

United goalkeeper David de Gea described his side's defeat by Watford as "embarrassing" and "another nightmare".

"We don't know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It's a horrible moment," he added.

Solskjaer leaves United with a win percentage of 54.2% from 168 games across all competitions.

Man Utd mangers since Ferguson - all competitions
ManagerGamesWonDrawnLostForAgainstWin %
Moyes5127915865452.9
Giggs42118350
Van Gaal1035425241589852.4
Mourinho14484322824412158.3
Solskjaer16891374030818354.2

United's 'firm stance' finally gives way

When Solskjaer signed his new deal in the summer - with an option for a further year - executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "We are more confident than ever that, under Ole's leadership, we are heading in the right direction."

After the seismic Liverpool defeat, Solskjaer said he "had come too far" to give up. And United had attempted to stand firm with their backing of Solskjaer despite a poor start to the season. But there has been intense scrutiny and criticism of their performances from pundits, the media, and even the players themselves.

Both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have spoken out in recent weeks - and on the Monday after the humiliation by rivals Liverpool, BBC Sport reported that an increasing number of players had started to lose faith in Solskjaer's tactics and felt he was out of his depth compared with managers at other leading clubs, namely Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel.

After a 4-2 defeat at Leicester in October, Pogba said United needed to "change something", adding: "We have been having these kind of games for a long time and haven't found the problem. We have conceded easy and stupid goals."

And after United lost the Manchester derby, Fernandes said players needed to "look in the mirror" because they were "not at the same level" as their City counterparts.

Solskjaer sixth manager departure this season

Solskjaer becomes the sixth Premier League managerial casualty of the season, a high number that has been attributed in part to the fact that full crowds have returned to games for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The suggestion is that struggling managers are more vulnerable to the sack with big crowds calling for them to go than they were when games were being played in empty - or partly empty - stadiums.

There were only four Premier League managerial exits in the whole of last season, and only Slaven Bilic, at West Brom, lost his job before Christmas. But this season, Xisco Munoz at Watford, Steve Bruce at Newcastle, Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, Daniel Farke at Norwich, and Dean Smith at Aston Villa have all left their clubs.

United spent more than £110m in the summer, bringing in Jadon Sancho (£73m), Raphael Varane (£34m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.85m) - investment that followed fan protests against the Glazer family ownership towards the end of last season.

During Solskjaer's reign, United have spent more than £400m on transfer fees - and those signings include captain Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80m, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50m, Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for £47m, and Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £39m.

United signings under Solskjaer
PlayerPrevious clubInitial fee
Daniel JamesSwansea£15m
Aaron Wan-BissakaCrystal Palace£50m
Harry MaguireLeicester£80m
Bruno FernandesSporting Lisbon£47m
Donny van de BeekAjax£35m
Alex TellesPorto£13.6m
Edinson CavaniFree agentFree
Facundo PellistriPenarol£9m
Amad Diallo (joins Jan 2021)Atalanta£19m
Jadon SanchoBorussia Dortmund£73m
Rapheal VaraneReal Madrid£34m
Cristiano RonaldoJuventus£12.85m

Something significant had to change - Analysis

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone

Manchester United took the bold decision not to axe Solskjaer after the 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on 6 November because they felt the Norwegian had earned the right to turn the situation round given his contribution during his three years at Old Trafford.

For a start, United officials felt Solskjaer had affected the "cultural reboot" demanded of him when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018.

He had also reshaped the squad, replacing players such as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez with younger attacking talent and, until the middle of September, had maintained a steady improvement.

They are small achievements for a club of United's size but the securing successive top-three finishes -for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 - was viewed as a positive, as were the four semi-final appearances and a Europa League final.

The brutal truth is none of this turned into tangible silverware, which might have provided a buffer over the past 10 weeks.

Nevertheless, United's ownership and executive team were united in believing Solskjaer deserved the chance to halt the dreadful run, first at Watford and, in theory, beyond that, into key games against Villarreal and Chelsea.

But the manner of Saturday's reverse at Vicarage Road made it clear something significant had to change and Solskjaer has paid the price.

Comments

Join the conversation

2150 comments

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 10:36

    Great shame for football fans across the country. Manchester United with Ole at the wheel were a joy to watch.

    • Reply posted by marklv, today at 10:39

      marklv replied:
      It certainly was for Chelsea fans like me! :-)

  • Comment posted by Degsy, today at 10:38

    Genuinely nice guy and great player, but never a manager in a month of Sundays.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 10:44

      Commentier replied:
      Or Saturdays.

  • Comment posted by Aleya, today at 10:40

    Fair enough, though some of the player s need sacked as well.

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 10:39

    Decent man. Just not up to the task.

  • Comment posted by RonnieW, today at 10:40

    Gutted, he was taking them in the right direction ",)

    • Reply posted by algr, today at 10:47

      algr replied:
      Said the Liverpool fan !

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 10:41

    As a United supporter TFFT 👌But he goes with my best wishes.
    Not up to the job but the players have let him down dreadfully. Complete lack of effort every game

    • Reply posted by Football man, today at 10:53

      Football man replied:
      agreed. the players have been a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Red meat eater forever, today at 10:47

    We've had mourinho, Moyes and van gaal who were seasoned managers who couldn't do it. Ole gave it his best shot, shame it didn't work out. He'll always be a legend at the club for his pitch days, just not as a manager. But also how many of the players have hung him out to dry after he stood by them. His tactics may be wrong, but on the pitch it's lack of effort from players that didn't help.

    • Reply posted by justdanielfarkeit, today at 10:55

      justdanielfarkeit replied:
      Both Mourinho and Van Gaal won trophies at Utd. So they at least achieved something. Although they were a sacked for different reasons. Mourinho poisoned the relationship with the players and Van Gaal got sacked for apparently playing boring football (which i thought was an unfair reason).

  • Comment posted by Huh-InsertQuestionMark, today at 10:39

    I think I speak for every non-Manchester Utd fan in saying how truly gutted we are at this news. Thought OGS deserved a lot more time behind the wheel.

  • Comment posted by jabbawockee, today at 10:39

    A sad day for every club in the premiership - reinstate him now!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have drawn up a petition guys. Who wants Ole to stay at the wheel

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 10:39

    He's my hero, being in the Camp Nou in 99 but, he had to go I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Loyalty in football has gone down the pan

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 10:38

    Gutted. They were a guaranteed three pointer

    • Reply posted by LFCinCA, today at 10:44

      LFCinCA replied:
      Not really fair to the 6 clubs that haven't played them yet this year.

  • Comment posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 10:41

    Trace all the woes back to not giving David Moyes enough time. Millions spent and no better now than when he left all those years ago!!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 11:00

      KingFreddy replied:
      Yup, wholeheartedly agree with you, luckily our board realised they made a mistake and brought him back and we're doing the best we've done for ages.
      The fans a pleased to have been wrong on this one.

  • Comment posted by helfastbhoy, today at 10:39

    Fraud of a manager and badly let down by the primadonnas at the club.

    • Reply posted by LeeMac18, today at 10:50

      LeeMac18 replied:
      Especially the giraffe with the coconut in his throat

  • Comment posted by sa35jdtb, today at 10:40

    Always be a club legend though. Good luck in wherever you go Ole.

    • Reply posted by Tom the bomb, today at 10:48

      Tom the bomb replied:
      Back to molde- that’s his level

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 10:40

    Such a shame. Was hoping this misery could be dragged out for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 10:42

      KingFreddy replied:
      What misery?

  • Comment posted by CrimsonA3, today at 10:38

    Fans of other clubs are very upset over this news

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Devastated

  • Comment posted by duo-diver, today at 10:39

    I wish I could get paid so much for delivering so little.

    • Reply posted by DLLR, today at 11:01

      DLLR replied:
      This is the headline news.

      Aren’t there more important things happening in the world today?

  • Comment posted by makem, today at 10:40

    Some of the so called big stars need to look at their role in this as well

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The players let down the manager big time. They are an absolute disgrace to the club

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 10:41

    Ok, he was no manager but how about his World Class players not putting in a shift for 3 months? Embarrassing man babies.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 10:55

      David replied:
      Some of it was the manager though. He has players in the squad who he hasn’t used like Lingard and De Beek, if he thinks they aren’t good enough he should have got rid last year and used money to bring in somebody he would play. Should also have addressed Pogba issue as clear he will go for nothing at end of year, should have sold to bring in some money and buy a defensive midfielder

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 10:38

    Nooooooooooo!!!!! 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 10:52

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      And just as they were about to turn a corner!

