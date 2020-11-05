FA Cup first round: Can you find these 10 FA Cup first-round teams?
|FA Cup first round
|Dates: Friday, 6 to Monday, 9 November
|Watch 13 ties across BBC Sport, including FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers (17:30 GMT) on BBC Two on Saturday, 7 November
How good is your footballing geography? Identify where these 10 FA Cup first-round participants are based.
You'll get three attempts to correctly locate each team - good luck!
