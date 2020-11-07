English defender Jodie Bartle aims to help Celtic end Glasgow City's domestic dominance

"It was a Bend It Like Beckham moment when I had two girls come up to me in the park asking if I wanted to join their team. I thought, 'Okay then, let's give this a go.'"

Having only started playing football at age 16, Jodie Bartle has spent the past 12 years making up for lost time.

The defender's dedication paid off as she took a circuitous route to the top, rising through the ranks of English football before turning professional with a move to Celtic at the start of this year.

It meant giving up her full-time job as a PE teacher, and moving hundreds miles away from her family and boyfriend.

But it's proving a sacrifice worth making for the determined 28-year-old, even though she once had her heart set on a different sporting passion.

"I didn't start playing football until I left school," Bartle tells BBC Scotland. "My first season was when I was 16-17, I didn't play in academies or anything like that.

"I was actually a horse rider and my dream was to be a professional showjumper. Then I decided at one point that football boots might be a bit cheaper than buying a horse!

"About five years ago I decided I'm going to take my career seriously and see how far I can push myself.

"It was incredibly hard work. I put in the graft for years. I got my personal training qualification so I would know what I needed nutritionally and physically to be the best athlete I could be.

"Since then I've gone from tier five football in England, rose through promotions, then tier three with Loughborough Foxes. I was there for a season then moved to Coventry in the FA Women's Championship last year, and suddenly I'm up in Scotland playing professional football."

Headteacher helped with 'deadline-day drama'

Bartle clearly made an impression on Fran Alonso when starring for Coventry against his Lewes FC team in the Championship. Once the Spaniard had moved on to the job of Celtic head coach, he soon offered the defender the chance to join him.

It was a move to good too refuse - although it did come with doubts, complications and a daunting trip to the headteacher's office.

"Moving 300 miles north was the big worry, having to leave my family, boyfriend and friends. But when you're given the opportunity to play professional football - especially given my journey and at my age - I couldn't believe it was happening and there was no way I would turn it down.

"Celtic called me on the Tuesday, I had a contract coming through. I was away on a basketball fixture all day, so finding the time to go through this contract and understand what on earth was going on was crazy.

"I had to give them an answer the next day. So on the Wednesday I had a meeting with my headteacher because as a full-time teacher your notice is usually the rest of term.

"I explained to him the opportunity I'd been given. He was excited and was like, 'Oh, I'm involved in deadline day stuff!' He was really supportive and did what he could to help me. By the end of the week I'd finished teaching, said my goodbyes, and on the Monday I was travelling to Scotland."

Leading by example

From playing in men's five-a-side games during her Peterborough days, to regularly turning out in charity matches as the only woman, Bartle finds it "a thrill" to prove people wrong.

And she hopes her story will inspire girls by showing you don't have to be a cosseted academy player to make it in football.

"Hopefully they'll look at me and think she didn't play for Arsenal at 12, it's just taken grit, passion and determination to get there, I can definitely do it too."

And when her football adventure comes to an end, Bartle has no doubts about what she wants to do next.'

"The girls still ask me now about teaching and whether I miss it. I do, I absolutely love teaching, and I'm sure after football I'll go back to it."