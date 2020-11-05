Northern Ireland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in a dramatic penalty shootout in the play-off semi-final

Ian Baraclough says his players are relishing the chance to take Northern Ireland to another major tournament.

Northern Ireland face Slovakia in a winner-takes-all contest for a spot at the Euro 2020 finals on 12 November.

Slovakia beat the Republic of Ireland in their play-off semi-final while NI beat Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties.

"It's a massive game for both nations. We both want to get to the Euros, that's the promised land," he said.

The decider is set to take place in front of a limited crowd at Windsor Park and Baraclough hopes his team can provide a lift to the nation.

"We have a good group of players who love coming together and playing for Northern Ireland," he said.

"It is going to be a big task in overcoming the Slovakians but it is one we will relish.

"We want to be involved in another Euros. We're one game away so we are very close, and it will be some occasion even though it won't be in front of 18,500 fans at the National Stadium but is one we will still be relishing."

NI 'will fight to the end'

Baraclough is hopeful that Jonny Evans will be fit for the decider as the Leicester City defender continues to recover from a back injury sustained against Arsenal on 25 October.

"Jonny's had a sore back and I don't think Leicester want to risk him, but he's telling me his recovery is getting better all the time," he added.

"He's still got a bit of soreness and a bit of bruising but hopefully he'll be fit for us. He's doing light training at Leicester and could come into contention for the weekend."

Baraclough is optimistic that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will be fit for the decider

Northern Ireland will be without the services of winger Jordan Jones, who has not been selected after being suspended by Rangers for a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

"It's well documented what's happened to Jordan. He's made a mistake and he's paying for that because he's no longer with Rangers for a couple of weeks and we've ruled him out as well," added Baraclough.

"We've talked extensively about doing the right things during this period. We have to be a role model for people around the country and the world and be seen to be doing the right things.

"Jordan made a mistake, he made a wrong decision and I think he'll be sat at home having to watch on TV and ruing what he's done.

"But it's also our responsibility to support him as well. I'm not going to ostracise him forever and a day. He'll be a good player for Northern Ireland, but he's certainly got to review what he's done and I know he's remorseful for it."