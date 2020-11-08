How Glentoran clinched European glory on the eve of war

Glentoran in action against Vienna Select in a game played 106 years ago

November is the month for remembering those who have gone before us. Families reflect fondly on their loved ones. Nations pause to honour the fallen from the conflicts of the last century.

In 1914 events more significant that the governance of football caused the fledgling Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to place its expansion plans on hold.

On 28 June the slaying of the Archduke Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie in Sarajevo, changed the course of history. The football field would be replaced by the battlefield as rival European powers turned their forces towards the Western Front and preparations for the war to end all wars.

Three weeks before those assassinations took place, Irish Cup winners Glentoran had returned to Belfast from an extraordinary European adventure. An additional suitcase was with their luggage. It contained the Vienna Cup trophy.

Shortly after claiming a first Irish Challenge Cup, an unexpected invitation to a European football tournament had been received.

The English and Scottish Cup winners, Burnley and Glasgow Celtic had also been asked to travel to matches due to be staged in Prague, Berlin, Pressburg (now Bratislava), Budapest and Vienna.

"Ireland were the Home International champions for the first time that year," explains Sam Robinson, author of One Saturday Before the War, a forthcoming book charting Glentoran's remarkable achievement.

"These entrepreneurs presumed that if Ireland were this good, then Glentoran must be among the best club teams in the world. In truth they were a group of shipyard workers from Ballymacarret and the Short Strand who were part-time footballers."

A surreal experience

Glentoran secretary, Joseph Shaw had little time to make the necessary arrangements. However, with a copy of Bradshaw's Continental Railway Guide in hand, Shaw organised the travel plans for the 13 players and three officials journeying into the heart of the Austro-Hungarian empire.

"This would have been a surreal experience for them. Many of the team were employed building ships, but few would every have been on one," said Robinson.

"Most of them would never have travelled further than Dublin or Derry when playing for the Glens.

"There was a great deal of unease in Europe at the time. However, given the tensions surrounding the Home Rule debate in Belfast, the team would not have been phased by what they saw."

A newspaper advertisement for a match between Glentoran and Vienna Select

Eight of the Irish Cup winning side were in the travelling party. They included Scottish brothers James and Willie Lindsay, who between them, had scored the goals in the 3-1 defeat of Linfield in the 28 March decider at Grosvenor Park.

Brothers David and Roly Lyner also made the voyage along with goalkeeper Lesley Murphy, Sam Napier, Paddy McCann, James Reid, William McAlpine, Emerson Ferrett, John Scraggs, William Emerson and 15-year-old Jack Boyd.

On 18 May the Glentoran party left by train from York Street to Larne, Scotland, England and across to Holland and Germany. Arriving in Prague on 20 May they lost their opening match, 4-3 the following day.

Sam Robinson's research has discovered that the Austrian promoters had generated a lot of publicity for the tournament in the local newspapers. "Here the Belfast Telegraph and the Northern Whig did carry some reports of this mad odyssey across Europe," he says.

Thereafter the touring party made its way to Berlin to claim an impressive 4-1 victory against the working-class club Hertha that ironically had its own associations with shipping.

"The team moved on to Vienna where it played a Vienna Select team twice in four days. The first game ended in a 1-1 draw, while the 5-0 victory secured the trophy."

A tussle for the ball in one of Glentoran's matches at the Vienna Cup

Glentoran then travelled eastwards for the two remaining fixtures. On 1 June, a day after beating Pressburg 3-0, the wheels came off the rolling stock in Budapest where a Hungarian Select, made up mostly of Ferencvaros players, hammered them 7-0.

Arriving back at York Street station on 4 June 4th, the players dispersed to their homes in east Belfast. The Vienna Cup eventually made its way to the Oval boardroom where it took up permanent residence.

"Glentoran had made a commitment to go back to Vienna to defend the trophy the following year, but the intervention of the Great War put paid to that plan," says Robinson.

Robinson and other dedicated Glentoran supporters have been seeking out the final resting places of those involved in the Vienna Cup.

"Winning this trophy in a far-off land is a huge part of both Glentoran and Irish football's history," said Robinson.

"It's important that all the graves be found and marked. We want to make contact with any surviving family relatives. Anyone can contact me via our Facebook page. I really want to hear from them."