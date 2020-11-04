Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Shaun MacDonald has started just 10 league games for Rotherham since joining in July 2019

Rotherham United midfielder Shaun MacDonald will be out of action until the new year with a broken leg.

Wales international MacDonald, 32, was injured in the second half of the defeat by Stoke City on Saturday.

He has had an injury-disrupted time with the Millers since joining from Wigan Athletic in July 2019.

"It's a big blow for us," Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield. "He'll be out for eight to 10 weeks with a broken leg."

Warne also confirmed after Wednesday's home defeat by Luton Town that left-back Joe Mattock will be assessed after picking up a muscle injury after just 10 minutes.

"It's sad as he's been training really well and for that to happen really early in a game is disappointing for us," he said.